Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M6 in Cumbria has been closed northbound after a collision involving a HGV.

The HGV vehicle overturned, coming to a stop on the central reservation barrier of the M6 northbound between J39 (Shap) and J40 (Penrith). The collision resulted in mud being spread as fuel being spilled across the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entire northbound carriageway has been closed, as well one lane in the southbound direction. National Highways said in an update: “Emergency services are in attendance. When the emergency services have finished working, recovery, clean up and barrier repairs will be required”

The traffic service added: “Along with this collision, there is another collision which happened earlier on this morning on the M6 at J39, this also involved a heavy goods vehicle. The vehicle crossed over from the northbound carriageway onto the southbound and came to rest on the northbound entry slip road at J39. There are delays on approach to J39, please allow extra time for your journey.”