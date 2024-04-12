M6 closure: overturned HGV closes full northbound carriageway in Cumbria and closes southbound lane
The M6 in Cumbria has been closed northbound after a collision involving a HGV.
The HGV vehicle overturned, coming to a stop on the central reservation barrier of the M6 northbound between J39 (Shap) and J40 (Penrith). The collision resulted in mud being spread as fuel being spilled across the carriageway.
The entire northbound carriageway has been closed, as well one lane in the southbound direction. National Highways said in an update: “Emergency services are in attendance. When the emergency services have finished working, recovery, clean up and barrier repairs will be required”
The traffic service added: “Along with this collision, there is another collision which happened earlier on this morning on the M6 at J39, this also involved a heavy goods vehicle. The vehicle crossed over from the northbound carriageway onto the southbound and came to rest on the northbound entry slip road at J39. There are delays on approach to J39, please allow extra time for your journey.”
Drivers are being advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion signs for the diverted route. This will take drivers off of the M6 at J39,, before following the road for the A6 and re-joining the M6 at J40.
