M6 delays: Lorry fire causes queues on motorway in Staffordshire
A lorry fire on a motorway is causing rush-hour queues.
The HGV caught fire on the northbound M6 in Staffordshire between Junction 11a for the M6 Toll road and Junction 12 for Gailey. It has now been put out.
The Highways Agency says that emergency services are there now. At first two out of four lanes of traffic were closed, but now only one is. At the moment it's causing 15-minute delays and two miles of queues. National Highways said: "Allow extra journey time this morning."
