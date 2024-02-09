Emergency services are in attendance following a serious collision on the M1 near Leicester.

A "serious crash" on a busy motorway has closed the road in both direction during rush hour.

The M1 in Leicestershire has been blocked this morning between junction 20 Lutterworth and junction 21 Leicester following the collision. Drivers who were caught within the closure area were turned around and diverted as a result.

National Highways said: "The M1 in Leicestershire is closed in both directions between J20 (Lutterworth) and J21 (M69, Leicester) due to a serious collision. Emergency services including Leicestershire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."

Drivers are being warned of lengthy delays and have been advised to avoid the route if applicable. However, diversions are in place for those still attempting travel.