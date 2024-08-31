M6 shut at Lancaster: Lancashire Police reopen motorway both ways after closure

A motorway has been reopened after being shut in both directions because of concerns for someone’s safety.

The M6 in Lancashire between Junctions 33 and 34 near Lancaster had been shut both ways by Lancashire Police. There were delays of an hour northbound.

Both sides are now reopened and no delays are reported. The northbound carriageway had been closed within Junction 33 in an ‘up and over” closure.

Lancashire Police said earlier: “Good Afternoon, we are currently dealing with a concern for welfare at junction 33 of the M6. At the moment both the northbound and southbound carriageways are shut. We are looking to clear the backlog of vehicles as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience.”

