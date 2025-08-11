A motorway has been shut both ways after a lorry crashed through the central reservation and overturned.

The M6 in Cumbria is shut in both directions between Junction 41 at the Catterlen Interchange for Wigton and the B5305, and Junction 42, the Golden Fleece Interchange for Carlisle and the A6.

A lorry that was heading south crossed through the central reservation on to the northbound carriageway and overturned in the early hours, says National Highways.

Cumbria Police said: “The M6, south of Carlisle, between junctions 41 and 42 is closed in both directions following a collision which has resulted in a HGV overturning.

“Police were contacted at 3.43am today with a report of a collision involving a HGV and a Vauxhall Corsa. There are no serious injuries reported, however the closure will be in place for some time as the HGV is recovered. Motorists, where possible, are asked to avoid the area and allow extra time for any journey.”

Cumbria Police, Cumbria Fire & Rescue and North West Ambulance Services have had units attend. National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors are also attending.

Diversion routes have been set up, with southbound traffic told to follow the solid square symbol

Exit the M6 southbound at J42 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A6.

Follow the A6 through Low/High Hesket and Plumpton to the Stoneybeck roundabout with the B5305.

At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the B5305.

Continue on the B5305 back to the M6 J41 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit to rejoin the M6 southbound to continue your journey.

Northbound drivers can follow the solid triangle sign.

Exit the M6 northbound at J41 and take the 4th exit onto the B5305 eastbound.

Follow the B5305 eastbound to the Stoneybeck roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A6.

Continue on the A6 through Plumpton and High/Low Heskett back to the M6 J42 roundabout.

Take the 4th exit back onto the M6 northbound to continue your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.