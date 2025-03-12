Person dies at Winchester train station after being found on tracks, British Transport Police confirms
British Transport Police confirmed emergency services were called to Winchester train station this morning.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called at 8.48am today (March 12) to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
A South Western Railways X post said: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 3pm. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information. Train services are able to run towards Southampton however Winchester will not be served until further notice. Rail replacement options are being looked into by our travel supplier, when these are confirmed we will provide details.”