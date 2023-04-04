Up to 17 million getaway trips are predicted to be made over the Easter break

Drivers are being warned to brace for severe traffic delays over the Easter bank holiday weekend as up to 17 million road trips are expected to be made.

Major roads in south-west England and some in the Home Counties are likely to experience the worst congestion on Good Friday, according to the RAC and transport analytics company Inrix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The A303 westbound near Stonehenge in Wiltshire is predicted to see more than double the normal traffic levels, along with the M5 south between Bristol and Bridgwater, and the M25 anticlockwise between Hertfordshire and Surrey.

Engineering work on the railways is likely to increase queues even further, including the closure of London Euston station.

Up to 17 million getaway trips are predicted to be made over the Easter break (Photo: PA)

A total of 2.7 million car journeys have been planned for Good Friday and Easter Sunday by drivers heading on day trips and overnight stays, a survey of 2,400 UK drivers commissioned by the RAC suggests.

The roads are expected to be slightly less busy on Saturday and Easter Monday, although 2.3 million separate getaway trips are predicted on each day so delays are still likely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey adds that another seven million trips could be staggered throughout the long weekend, but many people may be waiting to see what the weather has in store.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With many people keen to make the most of the double bank holiday this Easter weekend, we’re expecting the customary jams across parts of the road network to make this Good Friday a bad Friday for drivers, especially those who are planning on covering longer distances.

“Traffic volumes could be even higher if the sun chooses to make a welcome appearance. The South and West are the areas to watch as they’re home to some vital roads responsible for carrying vast numbers of people to the holiday destinations of the West Country.

“Our advice to anyone heading that way is to get on the road as early as possible on Good Friday, or travel on a different day entirely.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Dennis urged drivers to give their cars “a bit of TLC before setting out”, including making sure tyres are properly inflated and checking levels of oil, coolant and screenwash.

National Highways will temporarily remove more than 1,400 miles of roadworks on England’s motorways and major A-roads by 6am on Thursday (6 April) until Tuesday (11 April). That means more than 98% of its road network will be free from roadworks.

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue added: “We expect a large jump in holiday driving, with most congestion occurring on major roads around urban areas and popular destinations.

“Nationwide, we anticipate travel times during the holiday weekend to increase about 25% compared to normal. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commuters can also expect disruption on trains over the Easter weekend as Network Rail is carrying out more than 600 engineering projects on Britain’s railways.

No trains will run to or from London Euston between Good Friday and Easter Monday as the West Coast Main Line will be closed up to Milton Keynes Central. This will disrupt Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services, and Caledonian Sleeper trains will use London King’s Cross.

Track and signalling modernisation work on some lines into London Victoria means Southern and Gatwick Express services will not call at the station during the bank holiday weekend, and some trains will be diverted to London Bridge.