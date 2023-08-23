Research finds friendly greetings can boost bus drivers and passengers on commutes

Despite the fact that most bus passengers believe saying hello has a positive impact on their driver, research shows that less than a quarter actually make the effort.

Of 116 passengers questioned at a bus station, 84% said they believed engaging with the driver had a positive impact, according to the findings.

But when passengers were observed on 117 bus journeys, just 23% greeted the driver on buses without signs encouraging them to, while this rose to 30% of passengers on buses with signs, researchers said.

In a pilot project conducted by the University of Sussex, Transport for London (TfL) and social connection company Neighbourly Lab, signs encouraging a “hello” or “thanks” were installed on the driver cab door and exit doors on more than 150 buses across Hammersmith in west London.

Using 2019/20 bus data from the Department for Transport, the researchers said the difference could equate to 140 million more potential interactions each year.

Grainne O’Dwyer, who led the research, said: “This research makes an exciting contribution to our understanding around the value of small, daily interactions. The positive impact that something as small as a ‘hello’ or ‘thank you’ can make for our brilliant bus drivers demonstrates the power of these small actions.

“It argues the case for looking up from your phone, even briefly, and giving a friendly smile or greeting when on your daily commute, grabbing your daily coffee, grabbing a few bits from the shop. After all, a thanks or hello means more than you know.”

Dr Gillian Sandstrom, director of the Sussex Centre for Research on Kindness, said the results suggest “micro-interactions like these are more well-received, and more meaningful than most of us realise”.

She added: “The fact that a simple nudge, in the form of a sticker on the bus, was enough to encourage people to greet the driver suggests to me that people want to reach out and connect with others, but sometimes feel like they can’t or shouldn’t.”

A small survey of 77 drivers revealed that they valued receiving a greeting from a passenger, according to the researchers.

Bus drivers interviewed as part of the research said passengers saying “good morning” or “thank you” had a positive impact on their happiness and job satisfaction, adding that it made them feel “respected”, “seen” and “appreciated”.