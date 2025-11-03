The Silvertown Tunnel was closed northbound after an emergency services incident with drivers facing heavy congestion.

The road has since reopened but drivers continue being urged to find alternative routes. Transport for London (TfL) states queues of traffic remain northbound from after A2 Sun in the Sands Roundabout.

Heavy traffic is also visible on all approaches to A102 Blackwall Tunnel Southern Approach and drivers can expect severe delays. TfL confirmed the Silvertown Tunnel has now reopened as of 8.14am.

The organisation stated: "The tunnel has reopened following an earlier emergency services incident." During the closure, a diversion was put in place for buses 129 and SL4.