The Foreign Office has issued updated guidance on safety and security risks, including advice against travel to some parts of the country

British holidaymakers travelling to Turkey are being warned against visiting some parts of the country in new advice from the UK government.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its guidance on safety and security risks in Turkey, which includes an advisory against travel to certain areas.

In fresh advice issued last week, the FCDO warned against travel close to the Syrian border, as well as to the city of Sirnak and the Hakkari province, which are both located in the south of the country, and close to Syria.

The Foreign Office has issued updated guidance on safety and security risks in Turkey (Photo: Adobe)

The government body said: “FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the border with Syria. Fighting in Syria continues in areas close to the Turkish border and there remains a heightened risk of terrorism in the region. Due to the ongoing conflict in Syria, roads in Hatay province leading towards the border may be subject to closure.

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Sirnak (city). FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Hakkari province. This is due to a heightened risk of terrorism in the region. If you’re undertaking essential travel to this province, take extreme care.”

Confirming the fresh guidance, the FCDO said “the safety of British nationals is our main concern”. It added: “We constantly review our travel advice for each country or territory to ensure it includes up-to-date information and advice on the most relevant issues for British people visiting or living there.

“The changes to the terrorism section of each Travel Advice page reflect the fact that global terror threat is now more diverse and not limited to those inspired by Islamist ideologies.

“FCDO travel advice provides information to help British nationals make informed decisions about foreign travel but we cannot enforce it and it remains a decision for individuals whether they feel it is safe for them to travel to a particular country.”

The FCDO also adds that “no travel can be guaranteed safe” and urged anyone visiting Turkey to get suitable travel insurance. Travel insurance could be invalidated if holidaymakers travel against FCDO advice.

What are the entry rules for Turkey?

UK holidaymakers must have a passport that is valid for at least 150 days from the exact date of arrival in Turkey to enter the country. The passport must also have a full blank page for entry and exit stamps.

Travellers who are a resident in Turkey must have a passport that is valid for six months from the date you arrive. If you are entering Turkey through a land border, you must ensure your passport has a dated entry stamp before you leave the border crossing.

Anyone visiting Turkey for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days in any 180-day period is not required to have a visa. But if you plan to stay in Turkey for more than 90 days you will need to apply for a longer stay visa or get a residence permit before the end of your 90-day stay.

If you hold a different type of British nationality, such as British National (Overseas), check visa requirements with the Turkish Embassy or Consulate General before you travel.