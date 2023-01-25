Latest rail strike information as unions prepare to walk out again over pay and conditions

Train passengers are being warned to brace for more problems on the railways as train drivers get set to strike in February.

Train drivers from two trade unions will stage two days of walkouts in an ongoing dispute with train operating companies in England over pay and working conditions. Thousands of members of train drivers’ union Aslef will be joined by a smaller number of drivers represented by the RMT. Aslef called the action in mid-January after rejecting a “clearly unacceptable” offer from employers.

Drivers will now stage two one-day walkouts on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February following on from several days action in January.

Aslef is one of three unions in dispute with train operating companies, along with the RMT and TSSA. Although its train driver members are taking part in the action, the RMT has not announced plans for any more widespread strikes and is currently considering a “best and final” settlement offer from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train operators.

Although February’s action is not expected to be as disruptive as recent strikes, which halted 80% of all services, it will have a serious impact on services with all but two of the affected operators confirming they will run no services at all on strike days.

Aslef is in dispute with 15 TOCs while RMT members at 14 firms will take action. February’s strikes will affect services on:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia (amended timetable)

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

London North Eastern Railway (amended timetable)

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway (depot drivers only)

SWR Island Line

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Why are train drivers striking?

Aslef, along with the RMT and TSSA, has been in a long-running fight with employers over pay rises for its members and changes to working conditions set out as part of plans to modernise the rail network.

The union says the latest offer - made before the RDG was given a mandate to improve its offer - equates to a real-terms pay cut for its members and includes demands for working practices which are unsafe and unacceptable. The deal included an offer of a 4% per year pay rise for two years.

Reacting to the offer made on 6 January, Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan: ‘It’s now clear to our members, and to the public, that this was never about reform or modernisation but an attempt to get hundreds of millions of pounds of productivity for a 20% pay cut while taking away any hope of the union having any say in the future.

‘Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10%, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable. They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut.”

One of the key points of contention between Aslef and the RDG is a plan to make driver only operated (DOO) trains more widespread. The union claims it will make the railways less safe for staff and passengers but employers insist that new technology will make it possible and it is necessary to modernise the way the rail network operates.