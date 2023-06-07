For UK-based travellers who want to travel to France, Belgium and the Netherlands, the Eurostar train has been one of the most popular ways to do so for almost 30 years. The international high speed rail service, which runs from London through the Channel Tunnel, has provided people who wish to visit these popular European countries with an alternative to air travel since 1994. Various specific destinations in these three countries have been added over the years that have followed.

However, passengers may now find their journeys are not as simple as they once were as there are two major changes announced to two Eurostar destinations. Firstly, the operator no longer offers people a direct route to Disneyland Paris. Instead, anyone wanting to visit the entertainment resort will have to change trains in Paris or Lille, making the journey less straightforward and more time consuming. When the decision to stop the direct train, which had been running since 1996, was made in August last year Eurostar said this was to allow them to focus on their “core routes”.

The last direct service from London to Disneyland Paris ran on Monday 5 June. Eurostar has not yet confirmed if this change in route is permanent. A statement on their website confirms that the change will be in place until at least the end of the year and that “we’ll be reviewing our plans for 2024 during the course of 2023”.

Secondly, Eurostar services to and from Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, which were launched in 2018, may have to be suspended for about a year because of work being carried out at a train station in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam. The Dutch infrastructure minister, Vivianne Heijnen, said on Friday 2 June that large renovation which has been planned for the station, combined with the huge amount of space that is needed for post-Brexit pre-departure checks of British passengers, could mean the Netherlands cannot be accessed via Eurostar for around 11 months between June 2024 and May 2025.

So, where can you currently travel to via Eurostar trains, both directly and indirectly? And what are the most popular routes?

Where are the Eurostar stations currently?

There are seven Eurostar stations in the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. They are:

St Pancras International, London, UK

Paris Gare du Nord, Paris, France

Brussels Midi/Zuid, Brussels, Belgium.

Amsterdam Centraal, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Lille Europe, Lille, France

Rotterdam Centraal, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Disneyland Paris, Chessy, France

All the routes that Eurostar trains go to and from, plus Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris changes explained. (Adobe Photos/NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

Where does Eurostar go directly?

The Eurostar train travels via the Channel Tunnel, and currently takes people from London to Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, or Lille directly in just a few hours.

Where else can you travel to via Eurostar?

There are multiple destinations which you can travel to indirectly, beginning a journey on a Eurostar train and then changing at a Eurostar station to complete the journey via local train. These destinations are:

Bruges, Belgium

Ghent, Belgium

Strasburg, France

Nantes, France

Lyon, France

Bordeaux, France

Toulouse, France

Lourdes, France

Biarritz, France

Perpignan, France

Avignon, France

Aix-en-provence, France

Toulon, France

Disneyland Paris, France

The Eurostar route map.

What are the most popular Eurostar routes?

According to Eurostar, some of the top travelled routes are: