Three days of action by Aslef and RMT members set to cause further disruption, including the day of the FA Cup final

Football fans travelling to Wembley for the FA Cup final on Saturday (3 June) are being urged to check their travel plans in the face of more train strikes.

Virtually no trains will be running on the day of the final as train drivers across England walk out over pay and conditions. Saturday’s action will be the culmination of three days of strikes by the drivers’ union Aslef and the RMT, which represents staff in other areas of the railways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Train drivers will stage a 24-hour strike on Wednesday 31 May before thousands of RMT members in England walk out on Friday 2 June and drivers strike again on Saturday 3 June.

The action is expected to cause major problems for fans travelling to London to watch Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the FA Cup final, with operators running very limited services on Friday and almost all trains cancelled on Saturday.

The action is also expected to cause disruption for much of the week, with services on Thursday and Sunday suffering the knock-on effects of the action on surrounding days and an overtime ban by Aslef members. Train companies are warning that even on non-strike days services will begin later and finish earlier.

Below is the latest information from train operators on which services are running on the next strike days:

Avanti West Coast

Wednesday 31 May: No service on any route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday 2 June: One train per hour from London Euston to each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow. The first train of the day will depart London Euston around 08:00 and the last train of the day from London Euston will depart shortly after 17:00. No servicess to North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent or Edinburgh, and Macclesfield station will be closed. Services from Manchester Piccadilly are expected to be busy.

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

C2C

No significant disruption expected on any strike day but on Friday 2 June, 12-carriage trains will not stop at Limehouse.

Chiltern Railways

Wednesday 31 May: No service on any route.

Thursday 1 June: A very limited service will be in operation, as follows:

1 train per hour between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street

2 trains per hour between London Marylebone and Oxford

1 train per hour between London Marylebone / Princes Risborough and Aylesbury

1 train per hour between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham)

Shuttle service between Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon until 19:00

Denham Golf Club will be served only in the morning and evening peaks

Additional services will operate during the morning and evening peak periods. Services on all routes will finish earlier than normal.

No Chiltern service between Birmingham Moor Street and Stourbridge Junction, or at South Ruislip, Northolt Park, Sudbury Hill Harrow, Sudbury & Harrow Road and Kings Sutton

Friday 2 June

A very limited service will be in operation between approximately 08:00 and 22:00, as follows:

1 train per hour between London Marylebone and Banbury

1 train per hour between London Marylebone and Oxford

1 train per hour between London Marylebone and Aylesbury (via High Wycombe)

1 train per hour between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway

No services between Banbury and Stourbridge Junction or between Hatton and Stratford-upon-Avon

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

CrossCountry

Wednesday 31 May: No service on any route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday 2 June: Reduced service with limited operating times.

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

East Midlands Railway

Wednesday 31 May: No service

Friday 2 June: Services will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only and only on the routes below:

One train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras

One train per hour between Derby and London St Pancras

One train per hour between Corby and London St Pancras

One train per hour between Derby and Nottingham

One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One train per hour between Leicester and Lincoln (Stopping Service)

One train per hour between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham

Two hourly service between Nottingham and Skegness (Only calling at Grantham – Sleaford – Boston – Skegness)

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

Gatwick Express

Wednesday 31 May- Saturday 3 June: No Gatwick Express service.

Great Northern

Wednesday 31 May: No service

Thursday 1 June: Later start and reduced service as result on knock-on effects and overtime ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday 2 June: A reduced service across a limited number of hours. Services will start later and finish much earlier than normal. Some routes will finish earlier than others, and some stations will not be served at all.

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

Great Western Railway

The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate at all between 31 May and 3 June.

Wednesday 31 May: An extremely limited service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 on the routes between the following locations:

London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads

Reading and Didcot Parkway (with replacement bus services operating between Didcot Parkway and Oxford)

Reading and Basingstoke

Reading and Redhill (peak time only)

Reading and Newbury (peak time only)

Westbury and Swindon (peak time only)

Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads (two-hourly)

Exeter and Barnstaple (peak time only)

Plymouth and Gunnislake

Penzance and St Ives

Friday 2 June: An extremely limited service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 and between the following:

London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads

London Paddington and Didcot Parkway

London Paddington and Cardiff

London Paddington and Plymouth (calling Pewsey, Westbury, Castle Cary)

Gloucester and Swindon

London Paddington and Bedwyn

Greenford and West Ealing

Slough and Windsor

Maidenhead and Bourne End

Twyford and Slough

Reading and Basingstoke

Oxford and Banbury

Reading and Redhill

Oxford and Didcot Parkway (replacement bus service)

Cardiff and Westbury

Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday 3 June: An extremely limited service from 07:30 to 18:30 between:

London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads

Reading and Didcot Parkway (with replacement bus services operating between Didcot and Oxford)

Reading and Basingstoke

Reading and Redhill (peak time only)

Reading and Newbury (peak time only)

Westbury and Swindon (peak time only)

Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads (two-hourly)

Exeter and Barnstaple

Plymouth and Gunnislake

Penzance and St Ives

Greater Anglia/Stansted Express

Wednesday 31 May and Saturday 3 June: Most routes (including all regional lines) will have no service at all. Where services do run they will start at around 07:00 and last trains will operate until mid to late evening, finishing earlier than normal. Stansted Express from London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport start at 04:40, then every 40 minutes past the hour until 23:25. Services from Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street start at 05:42, then every 42 minutes past the hour until 23:42.

Friday 2 June: Trains will run from 07:00 with all last trains reaching their destination by 23:00. Some routes will have a reduced frequency service, but most routes will have a normal or near normal service during the hours that trains are running.

Saturday 3 June: Most routes will have no service.

Stansted Express times the same as Wednesday 31 May.

Heathrow Express

Wednesday 31 May: Hourly service between 07:00 and 19:00 only.

Saturday 3 June: No service

LNER

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reduced service with the first and last direct LNER services from London King’s Cross as follows:

To Edinburgh Waverley: First service: 07.30, Last service: 15.00

To Newcastle First service: 07.30, Last service: 18.00

To York First service: 07.30, Last service: 19.06

To Leeds: First service: 13.30, Last service: 17.03

No services north from Ediburgh or Leeds.

Friday 2 June: Reduce service, one train per hour in each direction, no routes north of Edinburgh.

Saturday 3 June: Roughly one train every two hours. No service north of Edinburgh.

Northern

Wednesday 31 May: No service on any route.

Friday 2 June: A limited service. Some routes and stations will not be served. Routes running are:

Darlington - Saltburn

Liverpool - Manchester Airport

Leeds - York

Leeds - Hebden Bridge

Leeds - Ilkley

Leeds - Skipton

Leeds- Moorthorpe - Sheffield

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

Timetables for Friday 2 June can be found here.

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

Southwestern/Island Line

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wednesday 31 May: Reduced service between London Waterloo and Chessington South / Dorking / Hampton Court / Reading / Shepperton / Twickenham / Weybridge / Windsor & Eton Riverside. There will be a reduced service on the London Waterloo circular services via Hounslow and via Kingston, and a reduced service in the Romsey area. There will be no service on the Island Line

Friday 2 June: Significantly reduced service on a limited number of routes. Large parts of the network will be closed. Trains which do run will operate between 07:00 and 19:00 only.

Saturday 3 June: Services will start at 07:30 and there will be a reduced service between London Waterloo and Chessington South / Dorking / Hampton Court / Reading / Shepperton / Twickenham / Weybridge / Windsor & Eton Riverside. There will be a reduced service on the London Waterloo circular services via Hounslow and via Kingston, and in the Romsey area. There will be no service on the Island Line

Southeastern/Southern/Thameslink

Wednesday 31 May: No service on any route.

Friday 2 June: A limited service running on the Southeastern network and some routes will be closed. Only 58 out of 180 stations will be open. There will be no service at Epsom, Epsom Downs and Tattenham Corner. No Gatwick Express service running. Gatwick Airport will still be served by Southern and Thameslink.

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

TransPennine Express

Wednesday 31 May: No service on any route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday 2 June: Heavily reduced service on the following routes only:

9 trains in each direction between Manchester Piccadilly and York

5 trains in each direction between Preston and Manchester Airport

5 trains in each direction between Sheffield and Cleethorpes

Saturday 3 June: No service on any route.

West Midlands Railway

Wednesday 31 May: No service on any route.

Friday 2 June: A limited service will be in operation, between the hours of 07:00 and 19:00 only. Trains will run only on the routes below:

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton via local stations: 1 train per hour

Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International via local stations: 1 train per hour

Birmingham New Street – Rugeley Trent Valley: 1 train per hour

Lichfield Trent Valley – Birmingham New Street – Redditch / Bromsgrove: 1 train per hour to / from Bromsgrove and 1 train per hour to / from Redditch

Kidderminster – Birmingham Snow Hill – Whitlocks End / Dorridge: 1 train per hour to / from Whitlocks End and 1 train per hour to / from Dorridge

Stourbridge Junction – Stourbridge Town: Up to 6 trains per hour