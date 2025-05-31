A section of the M1 towards London Luton Airport was closed last night due to a police-led incident.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, the southbound carriageway between Junction 9 at Harpenden and Junction 8 at Hemel Hempstead was closed by police yesterday evening (May 30) following an incident.

Traffic cameras at the time showed a massive tailback, with motorists gridlocked as far as the eye could see. At the time of publication, Hertfordshire Police has still not disclosed the nature of the incident.

While there has been no official confirmation from authorities - neither the police or National Highways - a look at Google’s traffic maps shows that the motorway has been reopened, and traffic is now flowing smoothly.

Junction 9 is mainly used to head towards London Luton Airport, which is a stone’s throw away along the A1081.

Meanwhile, a popular use of Junction 8 is to enter the nearby industrial area in Hemel Hempstead to access 66 Books - a warehouse that sells books for 30 per cent of the retail price. Today (May 31) is one of the two weekends a month that the warehouse is open to the public.