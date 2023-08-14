Liam had just returned from five weeks in Turkey the day before the tragic accident

Liam Jones, pictured on the right with his girlfriend Cheyne Whigham (pic: contributed)

A teenager from Scotland was killed last week when the blue Ford Fiesta he was driving collided with a lorry. Liam Jones' devasted mother has now paid tribute to her son who she describes as "an amazing young man, full of life and laughter."

The incident occurred on the A801 between Bowhouse roundabout and Avon George shortly before 6am on August 7.

On the day before the fatal road accident, Liam Jones - who was 19 when he died - had just returned from a holiday in Turkey with his girlfriend Cheyne Whigham where they celebrated his 19th birthday.

Liam was set to enter his second year at college where he was studying to become a joiner and he was previously a pupil at Falkirk High School.

His heartbroken mother, Jemma Jones, said: “Liam was an amazing young man full of life and laughter, about to go into his second year of college. He had just celebrated a year with his beautiful girlfriend and loved his mother very much. They had only returned on Sunday morning from five weeks in Turkey.

"Liam’s friends and the local community are in shock at this tragic accident. He was returning from dropping his friend off home when this happened.

“A group of Liam’s friends from Falkirk High School are all so devastated they have had tattoos done to remember him and had a wee night in the Graeme Hotel at the weekend to try all support each other.”

Last year, Liam and his mother attended TRNSMT festival together where they saw Lewis Capaldi.

Funeral details are still being finalised and Jemma hopes to be able to give more information shortly.