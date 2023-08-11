Tributes have been pouring in for a 'much loved' eight-year-old girl with 'an infectious laugh' who was tragically killed in a crash in Northern Ireland.

Scarlett Rossbourough, from the Larne area of Co Antrim in Northern Ireland, was among a group of children visiting Carrickfergus when the incident occurred last Wednesday at about 11.40am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency services rushed to attend to young Scarlett - including Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance - but she sadly died at the scene. A second child was also injured in the road crash and remains in hospital care, but the condition is understood to be non-life threatening.

Scarlett Rossborough, 8, from Northern Ireland, died after a road crash last Wednesday - Credit: Handout

Linn Primary School, which the eight-year-old attended, paid an emotional tribute to the young girl in a statement posted on Facebook which says: "Everyone connected with Linn Primary School is devastated to hear about the sudden death of our much-loved pupil Scarlett.

"She was an energetic, bubbly little girl with an infectious giggle and a sense of fun who brought a ‘breath of fresh air’ to our school. As a school community, we are truly heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother and the extended family circle."

District commander for Mid and East Antrim, superintendent Gillian Kearney said she was "profoundly sad" at the news of Scarlett's passing. She continued: "It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened, and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have appointed two dedicated family liaison officers to offer specialist support to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts are very much with them as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter under such tragic circumstances.

"The welfare of all of those involved, including members of the public who provided assistance at the scene, our own officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service who responded to carry out emergency CPR, remains a top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them.

She continued: "I would also like to pass on my sincere thanks to wider members of the community who remained patient during and after the incident, this never goes unnoticed and was greatly appreciated. Now that a police investigation is under way, we would ask that media respect the privacy of the family at this deeply upsetting time.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 684 09/08/23."