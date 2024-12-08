Turkey clinic charged mum £8K to save her life after botched op

Kennedy News and Media

A mum claims a Turkey clinic charged her £8,000 in hospital bills to save her life when they botched her mummy makeover - then threatened to 'hold her hostage' if she didn't pay up.

Holly Guest travelled to Turkey last month to undergo a tummy tuck, breast implants with uplift, and liposuction - otherwise known as a mummy makeover. The 31-year-old had already undergone a successful gastric sleeve operation in January in a bid to lose weight after having three children. After dropping a whopping six stone in six months, the business owner began researching further surgeries to achieve her dream body.

Holly, who lives in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, stumbled upon one Turkish clinic on Facebook that had glowing reviews of its mummy makeovers and paid £7,900 for the operation. However, after waking up from surgery, the mum claims she faced a number of complications - collapsing eight times and undergoing four blood transfusions. Holly was so scared for her life that she believed she would never see her children again after the surgery - and was stunned when she was hit with an £8,000 bill for further unplanned care she needed after the operation.

When she refused to pay, the mum claims staff threatened to block her returning home by cancelling their flight unless she paid the extra charge. Fearing that the clinic might be able to do this as they had her flight number and passport details, Holly claims she rushed to the airport and booked another flight to flee the country as quickly as possible. Holly now faces further surgeries to remove the three haematomas in her stomach doctors discovered back in the UK.

Holly said: “I had a gastric sleeve in January by another company in Turkey and I had no problems whatsoever. After I lost a lot of weight, I felt insecure, like most women do, and despite my husband telling me I didn't need it, I still felt like I did. I thought I just needed a bit of liposuction, but the surgeons in Turkey said I needed a full tummy tuck.

“I found this clinic on Facebook and there were loads of amazing reviews. It wasn't until after the surgery that I realised these were all fake profiles set up by the clinic themselves. I was quite excited going into it. It was a state-of-the-art hospital and I thought the care would be second to none. When I woke from surgery, and they had taken my catheter out, I got up to go to the toilet and collapsed. This happened a further eight times. I was having mini fits.

“They said my blood count was low and I needed a blood transfusion. I had four or five blood transfusions, which didn't make sense because I didn't lose much blood. I was also taken for an ultrasound scan but they blamed it on my liver and gallbladder but I don't have any issues with my liver.”

Holly said she feared she would never see her children again after suffering such severe health issues after the surgery.

Holly said: “For 48 hours, I genuinely didn't think I was going to get home to my children. I thought that was my life over. My husband walked into my room and thought I was dead.

“It was absolutely horrible. I didn't think I was coming out of it. My husband was absolutely petrified. I felt a bit better after my blood transfusions. I was told the transfusions were £350 each and was given this ridiculous bill. I was billed £8,770 after my surgery which was made up of several things. One of them being a general surgery consult which I didn't have - a doctor did come in asking if I was in pain then left. There weren't any discussions about extra costs. We had to pay that bill and they're still trying to say I owe them another £5,000.”

Holly said she received a phone call from the clinic demanding more money for her treatment or they would cancel her flight.

“It was a case of literally packing everything in a bag and leaving there and then,” she said. “We ended up missing that flight and having to rebook another flight for three hours time. I think it was disgusting they threatened something like that. We were almost held hostage. It was bad enough they had been through thinking their mum wasn't coming home. We were fortunate enough to be able to book another flight but some people wouldn't have been able to.”

After returning home, Holly began feeling unwell - and noticed a small football-sized lump on her stomach. The mum was told she had three haematomas in her stomach and will have to undergo private surgery to remove the lump.

Holly said: “I can't even stand up straight even four weeks later. I get all this pain on one side of my stomach. The haematomas should've been drained in Turkey but now it's very hard and set. Because of the size of one of the haematomas, I'm at risk of getting sepsis. It's a month later, and it hasn't shrunk. I'm going to have to pay for another surgery to remove it. I'm still really swollen. I regret this. I barely leave the house, I still feel so poorly. Just think twice before getting this surgery. Your life isn't worth going abroad and saving a bit of money.”