Turkish journalists detained in raids

The action has drawn condemnation from international press bodies.

The National Union of Journalists (NUTJ) joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) to condemn the detention of several journalists in Turkey and called for their 'immediate release'.

The calls came on the organisation's websites after raids were conducted across the country in Turkey.

The NUTJ reported freelance journalists Erdoğan Alayumat and Bilge Aksu, Tuğçe Yılmaz (Bianet), and Suzan Demir (Gazete Duvar) were being held in Istanbul.

Roza Metina, Jinnews Kurdish editor and president of the Mesopotamian Women Journalists Association, Ahmet Sümbül, freelance Journalist, and filmmaker Ardin Diren, were detained in Diyarbakır.

Officials also detained Mehmet Uçar, a freelance Journalist in Batman and Bilal Seçkin, a freelance Journalist in Ankara.

In a social media post by Ali Yerlikaya, the Turkish Interior Minister referred to those detained as “suspected terrorist organization members.”

The NUJ and IFJ said they have 'grave concerns' over the restrictions imposed on the journalists who have been unable to communicate with their lawyers.

Concerns were also raised by organisations including the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom and the Journalists Union of Turkey urging authorities to end the oppression of journalists in the country.