Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has bravely opened up about putting her tears to one side to look after her children after finding texts her fiancé had sent to another woman. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

The 31-year-old has been left devastasted after her fiancé Matt Sarsfield sent secret text to another woman. Friends of the former Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star told the Mirror that she had been left “hurt and humiliated” by the betrayal when she found out he had sent an explicit image to an acquaintance.

They said: “She’s been completely blindsided by these revelations. To say she is hurt is an understatement, and it’s unclear where the relationship lies at the moment.

“Right now, Charlotte is trying to get her head around his actions.” Emily Louise Hodgkinson, 34, told the Mirror she was left “shocked” when former Swinton Lions player Matthew, 32, sent her an intimate picture after she posted about going for a run last month.

The pair met via Emily’s ex, who played rugby with Matthew, and followed each other on Instagram. Just a few months ago she had stripped off to show her followers that she had regained her body confidence after shedding an impressive two stone.

Charlotte appeared to be in high spirits pictured at the Lytham Festival last month. | National World / Neil Cross

She told fans: "Still a way to go but am a bit proud I’ve managed to get here and still had my treats!!

“As you know I love a glass of wine and some chocolate - and these are actual snacks on my diet!!”

The daughter of the late comic Les Dawson has been with rugby league player Matthew Sarsfield for eight years.

In 2020, he proposed to Charlotte in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, by a statue of her funnyman father. The pair have two sons, Noah, three and one-year-old Jude.

Pals say she has “put her tears on hold” to focus and take care of them.