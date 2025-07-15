Dancer Julina de Lannoy was on holiday with her friends in Lake Como when the tragedy took place.

Twerk instructor Julina de Lannoy, 33, has tragically died whilst on holiday in Lake Como in Italy after being sliced by a boat propeller. According to The Sun, dancer Julia de Lannoy, and her friends had rented a vessel to cruise on Lake Como in Italy.

The Sun reported that the vessel was cruising at a gentle pace “when another boat, piloted by a 44-year-old local man, allegedly smashed into them head-on, throwing Julina into the water.”

Emergency crews tried to revive Julina de Lannoy at a nearby dock and was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save her. A spokesperson told The Sun that “Julina exemplified the true values of love, service, and sisterhood.

“Her joy was contagious, and her presence was a gift to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Julina de Lannoy, who had over 1000 followers on Instagram, described herself on Instagram as an ‘Island Girl/Brussels,” and also as a “Twerk Teacher at Caribbean Twerk Brussels by Julina, and also as a “Traveler,” and “Baker.”

Julina’s account Caribbean Twerk Brussels by Julina has nearly 1500 followers on Instagram. The Facebook page for FREDjobfairconference paid tribute to Julina and said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Julina de Lannoy.

“As a valued member of our FRED team, Julina was someone you could always count on to keep the engines running smoothly and to make sure everyone was on board. She had a gift for bringing joy, always coming up with fun ideas to keep the mood light and the team connected.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her husband, mother, sister, family and friends during this unimaginable time.

“May we remember Julina as the bright, beautiful, dedicated, and determined young woman she was- deeply cherished by all who knew her.”

Cheryl Godet also paid tribute to Julina on Facebook and wrote: “What a news to wake up to this morning, Lisa, Kiana, Enid and the entire de Lannoy family and friends, my heart breaks for you. Julina, I can’t believe it. I hope your father was there to catch you and any pain is only ours to endure. No mother deserves the pain of losing a child and no sibling the loss of a sister.”