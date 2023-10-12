Telling news your way
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
Two Jewish schools in north London are closing their doors to pupils amid concerns over antisemitism incidents following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel. Torah Vodaas Primary School in Edgware and Ateres Beis Yaakov Primary School in Colindale reportedly would not reopen until Monday.

According to Sky news, parents were informed of the closure on Thursday evening (October 12) saying that the move was made “in the interests of the safety of our precious children". In a letter to parents, Rabbi Feldman, of Torah Vodaas, said while there was "no specific threat to our school" it was "not a decision that has been taken lightly".

It comes as schools have warned Jewish pupils to disguise their uniforms in order to avoid attacks triggered by Israel's ongoing war. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed in a war sparked by Hamas's brutal and widespread onslaught on Israel last Saturday.

One Jewish charity said it had seen a 324% increase in reports of antisemitism as a result over the last four days. This included six assaults, 14 direct threats, three instances of vandalism, and 66 cases of abusive behaviour, according to CST.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced £3m to protect schools, synagogues, and other Jewish community buildings. 

The money will enable the CST to place additional guards in schools it supports throughout each school's operating hours. They will also be able to place additional security staff at outside synagogues on Friday nights and Saturday mornings.

