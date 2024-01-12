Self-made man Alfie Best is now the start of Amazon Prime series Gypsy Billionaire

A new Amazon Prime documentary has been released, showing the rise of Alfie Best, the UK's richest Gypsy - called Gypsy Billionaire.

Mr Best, 53, is the owner of Wyldecrest Parks, which runs Penwortham Residential Park.

Last year, Mr Best hit the headlines when he was ordered to undo work at the site, where he was filmed as part of ITV's Undercover Big Boss.

Planning Inspector Zoe Franks determined that the excavation of an embankment to create more space for homes at the site off Stricklands Lane was in breach of planning policies.

Alfie Best started his first business at 14 buying and selling cars and vans, and spent years transforming ideas into a thriving business. Now his journey to becoming super-wealthy has been charted by Amazon.

They describe the hour-long documentary as an exploration into the ‘Gypsy Billionaire’, after being “born in a caravan on the side of the road, Alfie Best becomes the richest Gypsy in the world, tackling the biggest challenge of modern times.”

Alfie Best, who owns Penwortham Residential Park

Currently, the documentary is trending among the most watched documentaries section, available to rent for 99p or buy for £2.99.

Speaking to GB News Alfie said: "We're born where we are in life. We have to accept that and then go on from it. For me, I am a gypsy. You know, just because a cow is born in a stable doesn't make it a horse."

He added: "Nelson Clark was the first gypsy that I ever saw that owned a Rolls Royce. And, a Rolls Royce is something that carries aspiration, and it's British through and through and for me, I think those things make us British and make us great. I believe anybody can achieve any of their goals. It doesn't matter where you are, who you are, where you're from."

