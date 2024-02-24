Protestors gather in London against Russia's invasion of Ukraine - where is it and how long will it last?
Hundreds of people have gathered at Marble Arch in central London to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the conflict reached its second anniversary.
Demonstrators waved Ukrainian flags, with others wrapping them around their shoulders. Other protestors bore signs urging Russia to "stop the war", labelling Russian president Vladimir Putin a "terrorist" and urging international powers to offer more support.
It comes the week after one of Putin's fiercest critics, Alexei Navalny, died at his penal colony in Russia. Authorities have denied foul play, but his mother Lyudmila was given an ultimatum to have a secret funeral within three hours or else her son would be buried in prison.
A Ukrainian child sang to the crowd, followed by a performance by the St Mary’s Ukrainian School choir.
Organisers said it was important the protest, which preceded a march to Trafalgar Square for a vigil, remained peaceful.
