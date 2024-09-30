Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers looking for a missing person in Suffolk have discovered a body, it has been confirmed.

According to Suffolk Constabulary, a body has been discovered following searches for a missing man in Needham Market.

Police began their search on Friday, September 27 after a man was reported missing. Officers began their search around Needham Lake, off Coddenham Road - continuing into the weekend.

A police spokesperson said: “The searches continued across the weekend, with police teams receiving assistance from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

“Yesterday evening (September 29), the body of a man was recovered from the water. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

“The deceased’s next of kin have been notified.”