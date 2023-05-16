Analysis

Liz Truss has never made any secret of her scepticism about China and its motives on the world stage, NationalWorld’s political editor Tom Hourigan writes. She believes the UK and other Western nations rely on Beijing far too much economically and this - in her view - means the West doesn’t clamp down hard enough on China’s alleged human rights abuses or curbs on free speech.

From Rishi Sunak’s perspective, Truss’ speech in Taiwan is the latest in a series of slightly unhelpful interventions from Conservative MPs on the right of the party who are veering off-message from the backbenches. In recent days alone, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the new rules on voter ID amount to “gerrymandering” - while Priti Patel has blamed the “centre of the party” for the Tories’ poor showing in the local elections in England.

Sunak has shown he doesn’t want to completely isolate China. Truss feels she has nothing to lose in arguing he should. But some Tory MPs aren’t waiting with bated breath for her intervention. One told me simply: “who cares?”