The former Leader of the Commons said the scheme had made it hard for “elderly” Conservative voters to take part in elections, despite previously backing it when in government.

Former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has described the requirement for people to show ID to vote in elections as “gerrymandering” - despite staunchly defending the policy when the government he was part of introduced it.

MPs approved the changes last year, and they were brought in for the first time at this month’s local elections in England - with voters needing to prove their identity with a document bearing their photo (like a passport or driving licence) before they were given their ballot paper.

What did Rees-Mogg say?

Addressing the National Conservatism conference in London today (May 15), in a speech briefly interrupted by a protester, Rees-Mogg suggested the policy had backfired on the Tories - as he discussed proposals by Labour that could see the vote expanded to EU nationals who’d paid tax in the UK for some time and 16-year-olds.

He said: “Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding their clever scheme comes back to bite them, as dare I say we found by insisting on voter ID for elections. We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they by and large voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters and we upset a system that worked perfectly well.”

What has Rees-Mogg said before?

In May 2021, when he was Leader of the House of Commons, Rees-Mogg defended the introduction of voter ID - comparing it with a ban on MPs wearing overcoats and hats when they vote in Parliament.

He said: “Before personation becomes a risk it is only reasonable to ask people to turn up with their photographic identification or get it from their local council so they can vote. We have confidence in our voters. We think our voters will not find it unduly onerous or taxing to turn up with an identity document of some kind.”

Why was voter ID introduced?

The government brought in mandatory voter ID to try to reduce fraud at elections - despite campaign groups telling NationalWorld that it could make it more difficult for marginalised groups to take part in the democratic process.

Analysis by the equality think tank the Runnymede Trust in 2021 found that while more than three-quarters of white people held a full driving licence, 38% of Asian people and 48% of black people did not.

The Electoral Commission also says there is “no evidence” of election fraud on a large scale in the UK. Since 2018, 1,386 alleged cases of fraud have been reported to the police. Just nine led to a conviction.