14th century Wiltshire manor house visited by Queen Elizabeth I appears on the market for £8.5 million
The "superb" historic Grade I manor house in Wiltshire and its 181-acre grounds are up for sale, with a guide price of £8.5 million.
Hazelbury Manor, in Wiltshire, originally belonged to the Croke family and was visited by Queen Elizabeth I in 1575 when four Somerset men were knighted.
Now the "superb" historic Grade I manor house and its 181-acre grounds are up for sale, with a guide price of £8.5 million. Over the years the house, near Box, has undergone significant preservation and renovation works, with the most recent improvements carried out by the current owners.
The main phases of the building’s development took place between the 15th and 17th centuries before the property was extensively restored and expanded from 1920 to 1925. The house sits at the heart of sprawling gardens, woodlands, and ancillary buildings.
These include the 17th century Dower House and Grade II listed Granary, which are also up for sale as part of the property.
Different parts of the property have previously been used in a variety of roles, including a private home, a girls’ school, a shooting lodge, and a farm.
The manor house boasts a range of impressive features, including an indoor swimming pool constructed in the late 20th century, a “magnificent” great hall, and ten bedrooms. The property is on the market with Strutt & Parker and Knight Frank.
