The "superb" historic Grade I manor house in Wiltshire and its 181-acre grounds are up for sale, with a guide price of £8.5 million.

Exterior of grade I historic 14th century Hazelbury Manor, Wiltshire, has gone on the market with a guide price of £8.5 million

A historic manor house dating back to the 14th century has appeared on the property market. The 'exceptional' home - for sale at £8.5 million was also notably visiting by England's monarch back in the 1500s.

Hazelbury Manor, in Wiltshire, originally belonged to the Croke family and was visited by Queen Elizabeth I in 1575 when four Somerset men were knighted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the "superb" historic Grade I manor house and its 181-acre grounds are up for sale, with a guide price of £8.5 million. Over the years the house, near Box, has undergone significant preservation and renovation works, with the most recent improvements carried out by the current owners.

Aerial view of grade I historic 14th century Hazelbury Manor and it's 181-acre grounds in Wiltshire

The main phases of the building’s development took place between the 15th and 17th centuries before the property was extensively restored and expanded from 1920 to 1925. The house sits at the heart of sprawling gardens, woodlands, and ancillary buildings.

These include the 17th century Dower House and Grade II listed Granary, which are also up for sale as part of the property.

Different parts of the property have previously been used in a variety of roles, including a private home, a girls’ school, a shooting lodge, and a farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement