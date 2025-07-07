The King has called on the nation to remember the “extraordinary courage and compassion” in the face of the horrors of the July 7 bombings.

On July 7 2005, four suicide bombers struck the capital’s transport network, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770 on three London Underground trains and a bus. The King has asked for the country to reaffirm its commitment to building a society of all faiths and backgrounds, standing against those who seek to divide us.

He said: “Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day. We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones.

“We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass. In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day. The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst.”

Other members of the royal family are to join services and memorials to mark the anniversary. On behalf of the King, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the National Service of Commemoration at St Paul’s Cathedral from 11.30am on Monday.

Sir Keir said: “Today the whole country will unite to remember the lives lost in the 7/7 attacks, and all those whose lives were changed forever. We honour the courage shown that day— the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors, and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror.

“Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then, and we stand together now— against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”