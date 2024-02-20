Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body has been found in the River Thames in the search for Clapham alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi.

Police believed that the body recovered from the water at Tower Pier is that of Ezedi, with detectives "strongly believing" that they have identified the body as the suspect. The body was recovered after a passing boat spotted the corpse in the river on Monday evening (February 19)

Commander Jon Savell said: “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi. We have been in contact with his family to pass on the news.

“As you may expect after a considerable period of time in the strong current of the Thames, formal identification is not possible visually, nor from fingerprints. We will work with the coroner on other ways to complete formal identification, such as DNA testing and dental records. That may take some time."

Police believe that Ezedi orchestrated an attack on a woman and her two children last month. He is said to have poured a strong alkali substance on his ex-partner, who was then taken to hospital, with the break-up of the relationship being considered as a possible motive.