The police have named the suspect in a corrosive chemical attack, that left nine people injured, including a woman and two children in south London. Officers were called to Lessar Avenue in Lambeth at about 7.25pm on Wednesday (January 31) after the corrosive substance was thrown at a group of people.

Those injured by the substance include four adults, two children and three police officers, with the woman and the youngest child potentially being left with life-changing injuries.

Speaking to the press on Thursday (February 1), Supt Gabriel Cameron said the suspect has now been named as 35-year-old Abdul Shokoor Azedi, who they believe is from Newcastle. He added that Ezadi sustained a "significant injury to the right side of his face" so should be recognisable.

He was last seen in the area of Caledonian Road in north London after attempting to make off in a car. However, he collided with a stationary vehicle, and then made off on foot, in the direction of Clapham Common.

"We believe the man and woman are known to each other. Our investigation is in its early stages and we are working to establish why this awful incident has happened. If you see him, do not approach him," said Supt Cameron.

On the substance that was used in the attack, Supt Gabriel Cameron said he's not sure exactly what it was - only that he knows it was "an alkaline". He said: "We can buy all sorts in the high street".

Asked what could have been the motivation, Supt Cameron said: "He may have been known to the police...I have no idea of the suspect's motivation."

The police also thanked members of the public for trying to help - three females and one man - for trying to help the mother and her daughters who were targeted by Ezedi. He said that fortunately, none of them sustained major injuries.

Police at the scene in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common, south London, where a woman and her two young children have been taken to hospital after a man threw a suspected corrosive substance on Wednesday evening. Three other members of the public were also taken to hospital with injuries thought to have been suffered as they came to the aid of the woman and her children. Picture date: Thursday February 1, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Corrosive. Photo credit should read: James Weech/PA Wire

In a statement released later, Supt Cameran said, the woman, aged 31 and her two daughters, aged eight and three, all remain in hospital. He said: "While none of their conditions are life-threatening, the injuries to the woman and younger girl could be life-changing.

"It may be some time before hospital staff are able to say how serious that might be. I am sure the public will join me in saying they are in our thoughts and we wish them the fullest possible recovery.

"Three women - two in their 30s and one in her 50s – who were injured when they bravely came to the aid of the family, have all been discharged from hospital with minor burns injuries. A man in his 50s who also helped declined hospital treatment for minor injuries he suffered.

"Five officers who were injured as they responded have all been treated and have left hospital. All these members of the public, and my officers, deserve enormous recognition and praise for coming to the aid of this woman and children in what must have been a terrifying scenario. We will provide them with all the support we can.

"We believe the man and woman are known to each other. Our investigation is in its early stages and we are working to establish why this awful incident has happened.

"Officers from across the Met are working with partner agencies and forces to locate and arrest the man. While this appears a targeted attack, he is a dangerous individual and we urgently need to find him. We will release more information about him as soon as we can.

"Any members of the public who saw what happened can help us by calling 101 quoting reference CAD 7790/31Jan. I also urge local people and drivers to check their doorbell and dash cameras for any footage that might have captured a man fleeing the area, and to please contact us immediately.

"An extensive crime scene is in place and is likely to remain in place for some time. I thank colleagues from the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and the National Police Air Service who also assisted last night.

"I don't underestimate the impact this news will have had on the local community. My officers are in the area carrying out patrols and I urge you to speak to them if you have any information or concerns you want to share."

Marina Ahmad, Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, wrote last night on X: “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”

