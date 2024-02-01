Lambeth attack: nine people including children taken to hospital after 'corrosive substance' thrown
Nine people in total were hospitalised, including two children and three police officers
Nine people have been hospitalised after the suspected corrosive substance was thrown at a group of people in south London.
Police officers were called to the scene at Lessar Avenue in Lambeth at around 7.25pm on Wednesday January 31. Those injured by the substance include four adults, two children and three police officers.
Three of the adults sustained injuries after attempting to come to the aid of a woman and her two children who were injured in the attack. The Met Police have said that they will provide update on their conditions once known.
Police are still hunting the perpetrator, noting that a man was seen fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made so far.
Marina Ahmad, Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, wrote last night on X: “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”
Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: "Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident. Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor. While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.
"A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.
"The National Police Air Service are assisting us. Any members of the public who can help us with information or material should call 999 immediately ref CAD 7790/31 Jan."
