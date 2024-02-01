Met police say nine people were hurt after a 'corrosive substance' was thrown at them

Nine people have been hospitalised after the suspected corrosive substance was thrown at a group of people in south London.

Police officers were called to the scene at Lessar Avenue in Lambeth at around 7.25pm on Wednesday January 31. Those injured by the substance include four adults, two children and three police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of the adults sustained injuries after attempting to come to the aid of a woman and her two children who were injured in the attack. The Met Police have said that they will provide update on their conditions once known.

Police are still hunting the perpetrator, noting that a man was seen fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made so far.

Marina Ahmad, Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, wrote last night on X: “There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: "Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident. Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor. While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.