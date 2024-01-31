Family and friends of missing Edinburgh mum, Khasha Smith, have made a heartfelt plea to witnesses 'too scared to come forward'. Picture: Police Scotland

Loved ones of missing Edinburgh mum Khasha Smith have pleaded for anyone too scared to come forward to pass on any information anonymously. The mother of three, 35, was reported missing on January 5 after concerns were raised by her family, who have not heard from her since November 4. She was last seen on October 10.

As reported by NationalWorld's sister publication, the Edinburgh Evening News, specialist officers were spotted in and around her home at Calder Grove on January 11, and were then seen searching a car park area in the Calder area on January 21. Three days later, on January 24, officers donned wet suits and life jackets before carrying out a search operation at the Union Canal close to Khasha’s home. The flat has since been boarded up and police are no longer guarding the door.

Now, friends and family have urged people to contact Crimestoppers – anonymously – with any information that could help trace her. In an emotional post on Facebook, Carrie Duke wrote: “Khasha we need you home now, we are so worried about you. our whole world has collapsed in on us. We are in physical pain as our hearts break because we don’t know where you are or if you are safe. Please, if you see this, please get in touch. We can help and you will not be in trouble, I promise!”

She went on to appeal to anyone with information about Khasha’s whereabouts to come forward, adding: “You will not be regarded as a grass even if at any point Khasha has asked you not to say. That would have been some time ago and things have changed, she needs you to speak up now.

“Also, if you are apprehensive about coming forward as you are on the wrong side of the police then please don’t worry about this. The police have informed us they have no interest in anything other than Khasha’s whereabouts. They will not be looking into or following up on ANYTHING ELSE. Please do the right thing and help us bring Khasha home!

“Khasha please know we are doing everything we can and we will not stop until we find you! We miss you, we love you, and we need you home.”

Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. It is understood that Khasha often visits the Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes areas.

Earlier in the month, Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are extremely concerned for Khasha. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Khasha or who may have any information which could assist in us in locating her to get in touch. Please don’t think what you know is irrelevant, let us decide its significance, your information could be vital in helping us trace Khasha.”