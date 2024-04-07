(Photo: GoFundMe)

A fundraising campaign launched in support of a teenage football player who was left paralysed after breaking his neck during a Scottish youth game has reached over £90,000.

Declan McDonald was seriously hurt in a collision with another player while he was playing for Coatbridge side AC Rovers in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old underwent a 10-hour surgery at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident - which happened in a game against a game against EK Burgh - damaged his spinal cord.

Since then, the GoFundMe page created by McDonald’s "devastated" teammates has reached its £90,000 target - and continues to bring in funds.

Although it is thought that McDonald will unfortunately never be able to walk again, it is hoped that he will be able to feel and use his hands and arms after rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club at the time of the incident said: “Firstly the club would like to pass on our immense thanks for the outpouring of support to Declan, his family, his team and the club.

“Declan’s team mates, as devastated as they all are, have put this fundraiser together as they wanted to do something and on top of this we are being asked by many if they can donate. So we just want to share the link for everyone who has asked.

“As a club we are holding discussions and will announce plans soon to do something for Declan and will announce it here in the very near future.”