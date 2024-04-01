Hector Eccles, 16, from Lancashire, who died on March 30 in a farmbike crash Picture issued by Lancashire Police

The family of a teenager who died after his farm vehicle say they will remember a "beautiful, kind and lovely boy".

Hector Eccles from Lancashire died when a farmbike came off a road and crashed in a field. His passenger, a 17-year-old man from Burnley, was not seriously injured.

Hector's Polaris Ranger Farmbike came off Extwistle Road at about 12.30am on Saturday (March 30).

In a tribute, Hector’s family wrote: “We would like to thank everyone for the kind words and sympathy over the last few days. This is our Hector on his farm with his animals, where he loved to spend is time. Always happiest: on the farm, at Gisburn Auction or with his friends and colleagues in Pendle Young Farmers. Hector will always be in our hearts and minds, we will always remember our: beautiful, kind and lovely boy.”

Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire Police's Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a teenager losing his life and my thoughts remain with Hector’s loved ones at this difficult time. Having carried out extensive work to establish the circumstances of what led to the collision, we are satisfied that this is no longer a criminal investigation and we are now carrying out enquiries on behalf of the Coroner. With that in mind, I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam covering the area around that time to contact the police.

“A family is grieving and I would ask the public - particularly those on social media - not to engage in any unhelpful, unnecessary and hurtful speculation.”