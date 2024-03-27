Marcus Beck, who died in crash on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road at the junction with the B9135 in Moray. The incident happened around 8pm on Monday, 25 March, 2024 and involved a Sur-ron e-bike, a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf. Marcus and another teenager died at the scene Picture: Police Scotland

The family of a teenager who died in a road crash say he will be missed by many.

Marcus Beck, 17, was a pillion passenger on a Sur-ron e-bike that was in a collision involving a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf. It happened on Monday night on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road at the junction with the B9135 in Moray. A 16-year-old male youth also died in the incident.

Both families have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time. Marcus’ family, from Elgin, said: “Marcus was a young man who loved going out and about with his mates. He will be missed so very much by all of his family and his friends. We cannot begin to explain what a shock this has been for everyone and we would like time to be able to come to terms with what has happened.”

Emergency services attended and the two teenagers, pillions on the bike, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old male youth, the rider of the bike, is in a stable condition at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries. The driver of the Mokka, a 54-year-old man, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and later released. No one else was injured.

The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out and re-opened around 11am on Tuesday, 26 March.

Sergeant Iain Nicholson said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all involved. This is an incident that has also affected the wider community at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all. Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who could help with our enquiries to come forward. If you information, such as dash-cam, or saw anything at the time of the crash that could assist officers then please get in touch.”