Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At least 13 people were killed on UK roads over the weekend after multiple road traffic collisions.

Four people were killed in a crash in Armagh, Northern Ireland in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 25). They were named locally as Phil Mitchell, Keith Morrison, Emma Mallon, and Marina Crilly. A man in his 40s was also killed in Newry, County Down in a sperate collision on Saturday evening (March 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In England, there were fatal collisions in Barnsley, Plymouth, London, Huddersfield, Wigan and South Tyneside. Two people were killed in Barnsley following a crash involving multiple vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place at the junction of Barugh Green Road, Cawthorne Road and High Common Road.

A woman was arrested by police following a crash in Plymouth that killed a woman and a young girl on Sunday morning. A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said: “A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. She remains in police custody at this time. The road currently remains closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out investigations at the scene.” A man was also arrested at Heathrow Airport after a fatal crash in Newham, east London. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the crash, in which one man was killed. A fatal collision in Wigan on Monday morning (March 25) saw a woman, believed to be in her 30s, killed in a crash on East Lancashire Road. The driver involved in the crash was arrested by police shortly after on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Road traffic accidents dominated UK roads over the weekend, with multiple fatal incidents taking place across the country. (Credit: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire)

A woman was also killed in South Tyneside in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police believe that a red Volkswagen Golf, which has been travelling eastbound, hit the female pedestrian who had exited a vehicle on the westbound carriageway. A man was also killed on the M62 in Huddersfield, with police believing that the Vauxhall Corse he had been driving travelled the wrong way down the westbound carriageway before colliding with a VW Golf close to Scammonden Bridge.

Police in Scotland are also appealing after a dangerous collision on the A9 that has left a 10-year-old girl in a critical condition. A 12-year-old girl was also hospitalised before later being released. The crash, which took place near Dalwhinnie in the Scottish Highlands, involved three vehicles - a white Citroen C4 Picasso, a white Renault Trafic van with double ladders on the roof, and a white Toyota Landcruiser - and took place at around 7.45pm on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad