A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of murder after a fatal crash in eats London earlier that same day. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was killed in a crash near Heathrow Airport.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers were called to Barking Road in Newham at around 5.11am on Sunday, March 24. They attended the scene after being informed of a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officer found a man, 35, injured on Barking Road, near to the junction with Arragon Road. He died shortly after emergency services arrived and his next of kin has been informed of his passing.

The Met Police later apprehended a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder at around 3.30pm that same day at Heathrow Airport. A 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both suspects remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said that the force is urging witnesses to come forward, after the crash took place an event on Barking Road with "a large number of people" in attendance. She said: "My thoughts are with the victim's family at what will be an incredibly difficult time for them. Our family liaison officers will support them as our enquiries continue.

"I am aware that a large number of people had been at an event in Barking Road overnight and many would have witnessed the incident. I am appealing for those people to come forward immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your information could be vital to the investigation. Forensic collision investigators have worked at the scene throughout the day and, although we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community, officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance."