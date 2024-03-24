Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people have died after a horrific car crash in the early hours of Sunday Morning in Armagh, North Ireland, local police services have confirmed.

The Police Service of North Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed that the driver and three passengers were announced dead on the scene after the crash took place on Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday March 24 2024. The driver nor the passengers have yet to be formally identified.

Speaking about the accident, District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit. Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.”

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

Those sentiments have also been echoed by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to write: “ “Tragic news coming from Armagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”

