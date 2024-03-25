Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested a 74-year-old woman after a woman and a young girl were killed in a crash in Plymouth. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

A woman and a young girl were killed in a crash in Plymouth over the weekend, with a 74-year-old woman now in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police attended the scene on Victoria Road at around 9.45am on Sunday, March 24 after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians. The pair were taken to hospital, but police later confirmed that they had both dies from their serious injuries.

A74-year-old woman was arrested by officers on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. The force has urged anyone with any information about the crash to come forward.

A spokesperson for Devona and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 9.45am today to a report of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Victoria Road, Plymouth. A young girl and a woman both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Police have since been informed that they have both died. Their next of kin have been informed."