An actor, claimed to have worked as a stand-in for Brad Pitt, has been sentenced to jail for a series of sexual and physical abuses, including rape.

Luke Ford, 35, who claimed to have been a body double for the Hollywood A-lister in World War Z, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. His conviction includes Scotland's first prosecution for "stealthing"—the act of removing or not using a condom without a partner’s consent.

Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of 19 charges involving nine women over a 12-year period from 2008 to 2020. These included raping six women, attempting to rape another, and subjecting his partners to physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

One of Ford's victims testified that she met him through Tinder in 2017. She had explicitly asked him to use protection during sex to avoid pregnancy. Ford initially agreed, replying, "Good idea." However, during their encounter, he secretly did not use a condom. "I was shocked and upset. I would not have had sex with him without a condom. I asked him to leave. I felt completely violated," the woman told the court.

The next day, when she confronted Ford with concerns about pregnancy, he dismissed her as "paranoid," saying it was "no big deal" and advising her to "just get the pill." In a text message, he added: "Just get the pill and if you are pregnant get rid of it."

The court heard that Ford preyed on women through dating apps, initially showering them with affection before turning controlling, financially exploitative, and abusive. Jurors learned that Ford strangled one partner, smashed another's head against a car window, and slapped one woman hard across the face. He also took intimate photos and videos of his partners - sometimes without their consent - and threatened to share them with their employers or families if they did not comply with his demands.

Several victims described being isolated from their loved ones due to Ford’s manipulative behaviour. In addition to his sexual offences, Ford was convicted of possessing extreme pornographic images involving bestiality.

Ford, who described himself as an actor and model, appeared in a music video by Deacon Blue and claimed he worked as a body double for Brad Pitt during the filming of World War Z in Glasgow.

Following his conviction, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) highlighted the bravery of the women who came forward.