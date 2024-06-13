Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for removing a condom during sex without consent

A man has been jailed after taking his condom off during sex without consent, in what has been described as a ‘unique’ case by the Met police. Guy Mukendi, 39, of Stockwell Lane, Brixtone was sentenced to four years and three months in prison following a report of sexual assault made by a young woman on May 9, 2023.

The police said the woman had consented to sex with Mukendi on the condition that a condom was used. During sex, the man removed the condom without the victim’s knowledge, an act sometimes referred to as ‘stealthing’.

The conviction was secured with critical evidence from screenshots of messages where Mukendi apologised for removing the condom, explaining that he had not had sex in a long time. He later deleted these messages, but the evidence was preserved and played a significant role in the case.

Detective Constable Jack Earl, who led the investigation, said: "Throughout this investigation Mukendi denied any wrongdoing – but our officers built a compelling case against him to leave no doubt in the jury’s mind. We were dedicated to securing justice for the victim and will continue to raise awareness that this crime is a form of rape.

Guy Mukendi, 39, of Stockwell Lane, Brixtone was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for removing a condom during sex without consent | Met Police

"The victim did the right thing to call the police straight away and her bravery should not be overshadowed. If you have been a victim of sexual violence and not yet reported it – please contact your local police service and we will do all that we can to help and bring you justice.”

Although ‘stealthing’ is classified as rape under English and Welsh law, prosecutions for this crime are rare due to under-reporting, said Met Police.

The police said anyone who is a victim of non-consensual condom removal should report it to the police straightaway to give the best chances of capturing evidential opportunities through 101 or online report a crime. In an emergency, always call 999.