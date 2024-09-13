Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 33-year-old woman has been sentenced to over two years in prison for a stalking campaign where she used a voice-altering app to pose as a man on a dating app.

Adele Rennie, 33, from Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, a registered sex offender, matched with her victim on the dating platform in August 2023, pretending to be a male pharmacist on Tinder.

The victim, believing she was speaking to a man, exchanged phone numbers with Rennie. Flowers were even delivered to the victim’s home, arranged by Rennie. The two were set to meet, but on August 21, Rennie cancelled at the last minute, raising suspicions.

Days later, the victim received a voice note from a woman named “Cheryl,” claiming to be a friend of the man, urging her not to "give up on him." The victim also received phone calls that sounded as though the voice had been altered.

By September, Rennie escalated her behaviour. She sent an explicit image, then followed up with disturbing messages, including photos taken outside the victim’s workplace and home. She even sent a screenshot from Google Maps showing her victim’s location.

Despite being invited to a concert by Rennie, the victim declined. Later, photos from the event confirmed Rennie’s attendance. Concerned for her safety, the victim contacted the police, leading to a search of Rennie’s home in November 2023.

Investigators uncovered a phone tied to the fake male profile, as well as undeclared bank cards - violation of Rennie’s obligations as a registered sex offender. Rennie admitted to four charges in July 2024.

On Friday, the court sentenced Rennie to 28 months in prison and imposed a 12-month supervised release order. She was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years, and a five-year non-harassment order prevents her from contacting her victim.

David Bernard, procurator fiscal for north Strathclyde, said: “Adele Rennie carried out a sophisticated stalking campaign despite being subject to strict notification requirements as a registered sex offender. We hope this conviction brings some comfort to those affected by Rennie’s concerning and manipulative behaviour.”

The court also issued a sexual harm prevention order, restricting Rennie's activities for five years.