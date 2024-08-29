Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teen who stalked a 15-year-old schoolgirl has been found guilty of murder. The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was convicted of killing Holly Newton in Northumberland in January 2023.

Holly suffered 36 injuries in the brutal knife attack, which occurred in an alleyway in Hexham. Just hours before the attack, the teen had confided in a friend, saying the boy was "basically stalking her" and that he was going to "follow me until I talk to him."

The court heard that Holly's mother had grown so concerned about the boy's behaviour that she contacted the police. Officers advised that Holly should not leave school if the boy was outside.

On January 27, the boy followed Holly for 45 minutes around Hexham, being "careful not to be seen." When Holly finally agreed to speak with him, he lured her into an alleyway and stabbed her "many, many times."

Nearby restaurant staff, alerted by Holly's screams, rushed to the scene and forcibly removed the boy, who later said, "Oh, what have I done?" Despite being taken to the hospital, Holly could not be saved and was pronounced dead shortly after the attack.

Holly Newton was just 15 when she died.

The boy, who had previously admitted to manslaughter but denied murder, claimed his mind "went blank" during the attack and that he had intended only to take his own life that day. However, the jury found him guilty of murder. The boy is scheduled to be sentenced during a two-day hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on October 31.

‘Beautiful, funny, happy’ child

Following the guilty verdict, Holly’s mum read a heartfelt tribute about her daughter. The visibly emotional mum said: "Holly was a beautiful child. She was my firstborn, a clingy child who never left my side. She grew into a funny and happy teenager who would do anything for anyone."

Mrs Trussler said there was nothing Holly couldn't do and she would try any sports, just to have a go. She added: "She fell in love with dancing, it gave her an opportunity to express herself and helped her self confidence enormously, it genuinely made her feel fearless."

Mrs Trussler said Holly was a quiet student who "just got on with her work" and she never received a bad report from her teachers.

The grieving mum said her daughter would "do anything to make people smile" and had a love of animals, especially her pet cat, who would wait outside her bedroom door for her and still does to this day. Mrs Trussler added: "However, Holly isn't there to open the door."