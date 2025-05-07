Admiral Ben Key resigns as Head of the Royal Navy due to 'private reasons' - who is replacing him?

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
First Sea Lord Admiral Ben Key has resigned as head of the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The former head of the Royal Navy is said to have notified chief of defence staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and defence secretary John Healey last autumn of his intention to step back from the role in summer 2025 due to personal reasons.

The Ministry of Defence told The Financial Times: “The First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, has stepped back due to private reasons and we will not comment further.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Admiral Ben key has resigned as Head of the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. Admiral Ben key has resigned as Head of the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.
Admiral Ben key has resigned as Head of the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. | AFP via Getty Images

It was also confirmed that Admiral Key’s resignation is not connected to an upcoming government strategic defence review, which is due to be published soon. He was not seen alongside other senior military figures during Monday’s celebrations to mark 80 years since VE Day, nor at the annual rugby match between the British Army and the Royal Navy at Twickenham in late April.

Navy personnel were expected have been notified of the changes on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources close to the situation, candidates have already been interviewed for the position.

The interview process took place after Admiral Key gave notice of his intention to step down last autumn. A successor is expected to be named within the coming weeks.

Admiral Key’s second-in-command, Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell, has taken on the role of Head of the Royal Navy in the interim basis.

Related topics:Royal NavyMinistry of DefenceJohn HealeyGovernmentBritish ArmyVE Day

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice