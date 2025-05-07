Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First Sea Lord Admiral Ben Key has resigned as head of the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The former head of the Royal Navy is said to have notified chief of defence staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and defence secretary John Healey last autumn of his intention to step back from the role in summer 2025 due to personal reasons.

The Ministry of Defence told The Financial Times: “The First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, has stepped back due to private reasons and we will not comment further.”

It was also confirmed that Admiral Key’s resignation is not connected to an upcoming government strategic defence review, which is due to be published soon. He was not seen alongside other senior military figures during Monday’s celebrations to mark 80 years since VE Day, nor at the annual rugby match between the British Army and the Royal Navy at Twickenham in late April.

Navy personnel were expected have been notified of the changes on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources close to the situation, candidates have already been interviewed for the position.

The interview process took place after Admiral Key gave notice of his intention to step down last autumn. A successor is expected to be named within the coming weeks.

Admiral Key’s second-in-command, Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell, has taken on the role of Head of the Royal Navy in the interim basis.