With over 80 pups awaiting adoption at Dogs Trust centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh, there are many lovable options for potential pet parents. This initiative is part of the charity's commitment to finding “forever homes” for all its rescues, ensuring each pup gets the loving family they deserve.
Here are some of the most adorable pups that you may have a hard time saying no to.
1. Luna (Tibetan Mastiff)
Luna is a sweet girl who enjoys a snuggle with people that she knows well. She will need slow introductions to new people as she is worried by unknown people. If there are any children in the home they will need to be aged 16 or over because of how worried she is by people. She can share her home with another pooch and will enjoy having walking friends when she is out on her adventures. | Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Ozzy (Bulldog)
Excitable boy Ozzy is ready to have lots of fun with his forever family! He can forget his manners and be bouncy when he’s in full excitement mode. He’ll benefit from brushing up on his basic training skills and have positive outlets to channel his energy into. He can live with older secondary school aged kids who are used to enthusiastic dogs. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Fergus (Goldon Retriever)
Fergus is only a youngster and would like his family to be around for most of the day to help settle him in and put his training in place. Any time on his own should be introduced gradually and positively. Fergus will benefit from having experienced owners who are comfortable reading a dogs body language. He does like to keep resources to himself like food for example so some management will need to be put in place and he will need to have a child free home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Greg (Crossbreed)
Greg is on the lookout for a quieter home where he can be allowed the space and time to settle in. He does make friends quite easily but prefers to keep food to himself and can be uncomfortable with formal handling. He will not be suitable to live with children or with them visiting. | Dogs Trust Darlington