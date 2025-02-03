A 15-year-old boy has died after being seriously injured in a stabbing at a school in Sheffield, police have said.

It happened at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road in the city at around 12.17pm, South Yorkshire Police said. A 15-year-old boy was detained and emergency services are at the school, the force said. The 15-year-old’s family has been informed.

A force spokesman said: “We would like to reassure parents of pupils that we do not deem there to be a further risk at the school and further updates will be shared when possible.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 12.17pm today (Monday, February 3, 2025) we received reports of a stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road in Sheffield. Emergency services are on scene, and the school grounds currently remain closed.”

Police also confirmed that Granville Road is closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, advising the public to avoid the area. They reassured parents that there is no further risk at the school and said, “Further updates will be shared when possible.”

Police outside All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, which has been placed on lockdown following a serious incident. Police said a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with serious injuries following reports of a stabbing today, Monday, January 3. | National World

The school’s headteacher, Sean Pender, addressed parents and carers following the incident, confirming that the school had gone into lockdown.

In a statement, he wrote: “I am writing to inform you that today we have dealt with an extremely serious incident here in school resulting in us going into a lockdown procedure. The incident involved two students, one of whom we believe has been seriously injured. All other students are contained and safe.”

He added: “The police and paramedics are present in school. Once the police allow us to, we will be releasing all students from school. I understand the level of anxiety you will be feeling without knowledge of the nature of the incident, but at this time, I have limited information to share with you whilst we have police and paramedics on site.”

Pender assured parents that further updates would be provided when possible, concluding: “We ask for your prayers and support at this time.”

This is the second time All Saints Catholic High School has been placed in lockdown in less than a week. On Wednesday, January 29, students were ordered to "stay put" due to threats of violence between a small number of students.

A 2023 Ofsted report rated the school, which had 1,398 pupils at the time, as “good”. Inspectors found that most pupils behaved well, and they said “a strong ethos of warmth and respect pervades this school”.