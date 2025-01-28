An American Airlines worker has tragically been killed on the tarmac at an airport in America after being struck by a ramp vehicle. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

An American Airlines worker has tragically been killed on the tarmac at an airport in America after being struck by a ramp vehicle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The worker was hit by a ramp vehicle while on the tarmac on Monday (27 January) at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, authorities said. Police responded to a call at 9:38 a.m. for an employee hit before the staff member was pronounced dead at the scene.

The airport said it is “working closely with airline and first responder partners in the ongoing investigation and is providing support as needed.” American Airlines said they “are devastated by the accident"- adding they are "focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes following an incident just weeks ago in which an American Airlines flight attendant was killed in a street stabbing frenzy. Veteran flight attendant Celinda Levno, 71, was attacked in a pedestrian area near downtown Denver when an unidentified suspect began "indiscriminately" stabbing people, police said.

An American Airlines worker has tragically been killed on the tarmac at an airport in America after being struck by a ramp vehicle. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Leno was tragically one of the three people caught in the suspect's rampage, getting stabbed in her throat, according to police. The 71-year-old went through several hours of surgery in a desperate bid to save her, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

American Airlines said: “Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to assist law enforcement in its investigation”. They suspect the victims were alone at the time of the attacks. Police are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.