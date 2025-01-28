Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six people have been injured after a Boeing plane suddenly plunged mid-air minutes after take off.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing while on route to Washington DC. The Boeing aircraft took off late on Thursday night (23 January) with 245 passengers, eight flight attendants and three pilots on board.

But 93 minutes later, the plane abruptly dipped mid-air. The pilot was forced to turn back to Lagos in Nigeria and make an emergency landing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four passengers and two crew members were taken to hospital with injuries. United Airlines said the plane had suffered a technical issue and unexpected movement.

Six people have been injured after a Boeing plane suddenly plunged mid-air minutes after take off. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The cause of the jolt is still under investigation. A United Airlines spokesman said: "[The flight] landed safely in Lagos and four passengers and two flight attendants were seen at a hospital for minor injuries and have been released."

The patients were taken to Duchess Hospital in Ikeja after being stabilised. United said a further 27 passengers and five crew members suffered minor injuries and were given first aid before being released “immediately.” The airline added that it was trying to place the passengers on alternative flights.

Flight tracking data revealed the same aircraft had experienced a similar incident just three days earlier on Tuesday (21 January). During that flight, also travelling from Lagos to Washington's Dulles International Airport, the plane suddenly dropped 1,000 feet approximately 89 minutes into the journey and was forced to make an emergency landing in Accra, Ghana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains unclear whether the two diversions are related. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident.