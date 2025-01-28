United Airlines Boeing flight plunges mid-air minutes after take-off injuring six people - and forcing aircraft to make emergency landing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing while on route to Washington DC. The Boeing aircraft took off late on Thursday night (23 January) with 245 passengers, eight flight attendants and three pilots on board.
But 93 minutes later, the plane abruptly dipped mid-air. The pilot was forced to turn back to Lagos in Nigeria and make an emergency landing.
Four passengers and two crew members were taken to hospital with injuries. United Airlines said the plane had suffered a technical issue and unexpected movement.
The cause of the jolt is still under investigation. A United Airlines spokesman said: "[The flight] landed safely in Lagos and four passengers and two flight attendants were seen at a hospital for minor injuries and have been released."
The patients were taken to Duchess Hospital in Ikeja after being stabilised. United said a further 27 passengers and five crew members suffered minor injuries and were given first aid before being released “immediately.” The airline added that it was trying to place the passengers on alternative flights.
Flight tracking data revealed the same aircraft had experienced a similar incident just three days earlier on Tuesday (21 January). During that flight, also travelling from Lagos to Washington's Dulles International Airport, the plane suddenly dropped 1,000 feet approximately 89 minutes into the journey and was forced to make an emergency landing in Accra, Ghana.
It remains unclear whether the two diversions are related. Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.