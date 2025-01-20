Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TUI plane crashed into a snack van at a major UK airport.

The Boeing 737 touched down at Aberdeen Airport at around 2pm on Friday (17 January) before taxiing to a spot outside the terminal. However the aircraft, which was parked next to a KLM plane, clipped the side of a ground vehicle.

One passenger told the Press and Journal: “When I looked out the window at the side of the plane, the bottom part of the wing looked cracked. I personally didn’t feel it but a woman opposite me said she felt a jolt.”

The passenger went on to claim there was no word from the cockpit about the collision and the flight was unable to offload for half an hour. The plane was due to fly back to Tenerife but the flight was delayed with more information announced at 4pm.

The incident led to significant disruption for passengers both arriving and departing from Aberdeen International Airport. It comes after the airport snatched the title of second worst across the UK for flight cancellations, according to the latest data.

Research conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) indicated that just over five per cent of flights departing from Aberdeen Airport – 124 in 2386 – were cancelled last September. It missed out on being crowned the worst in Britain - which was Teesside International Airport with 5.22 per cent of departures cancelled.