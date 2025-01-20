Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are many great travel deals on offer this Blue Monday - dubbed as the most depressing day of the year.

Today (Monday 20 January) is dubbed Blue Monday and is said to be the day in January that everything comes to a head. It is said to be the most depressing day of the year. The third Monday in January tends to be when we feel at our lowest ebb due to the likes of debt, with the first Christmas credit card bills coming in, and that full-on back at work feeling.

However, thanks to an array of travel firms, airlines and holiday providers offering unmissable January sales, it's a great opportunity to brighten your day by snapping up a deal on your 2025 holidays. Some have even extend their sales into February, meaning even more time to search for a bargain. Listed below are the deals currently on offer.

Jet2 flight sale

Jet2 has kicked off the January sales with 20% off all flights, however, there is a catch. To access the offer you will need to be signed up for a MyJet2 account. The good news is, it's free to sign up for a MyJet2 account and once you do you will have access to exclusive deals and offers all year long. You can sign up to MyJet2 by visiting the Jet2 website and scrolling down.

Jet2holidays sale

Right now, as part of its January sales event, Jet2holidays is offering as much as £200 off all holidays for those with a myJet2 account. The offer includes winter holidays from just £229 per person when travelling to select destinations.

TUI holidays sale

TUI has as much as £300 off package holidays as part of its January sale with special discount codes for customers. Plus, if you do book a holiday you can do so with a £0 deposit today.

Use code SALE to save £100 when you spend £1,000, £200 when you spend £2,000 or £300 when you spend £3,000. Some of the best deals on offer are during the peak summer holiday period.

Hilton hotel sale

Hilton's January sale could help you reduce the cost of your 2025 hotel stays, with the global brand's January sale slashing the price of hotel stays by as much as 20% in coveted destinations spanning the UK, Europe and beyond. Britons will be able to save up to 20% off weekend stays at Hilton properties across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - but be quick as stays must be booked by January 28 for stays before April 21, 2025.

Marella Cruises sale

Marella Cruises is offering an array of fantastic discounts right now as part of its January sale, perfect for those who want to hit the high seas and explore multiple destinations in 2025. Holidaymakers can get up to £300 off their next cruise with an exclusive discount code.

Deals include £200 off Mediterranean and Canary Island cruises between April 2025 and April 2026 with the code SAILAWAY200. Or, save up to £300 on Caribbean and Repositional cruises between April 2025 and April 2026 with the code SAILAWAY300.

Sykes Holiday Cottages sale

Sykes Holiday Cottages has several offers available right now to plan ahead for your 2025 staycation. Among these include booking with deposits as low as £20, February half-term stays from £350 and savings of up to 20% off Easter Holiday stays. If you're looking ahead to an Easter holiday in the UK this year, you can snap up some great savings on departures between April 5 and April 25, 2025.

Lastminute.com sale

Lastminute.com is running a sale on select holidays through until the end of January, offering up to £300 on holidays with special codes. The brand has released three discount codes on flight and hotel packages in what it is describing as its "biggest winter sale yet". As part of the sale, hopeful holidaymakers can get £100 off when you spend £1,500 using the code NYEARUK100, get £200 off when you spend £2,500 using the code NYEARUK200 and save £300 when you spend £3,500 using the code NYEARUK300.

Travel Republic sale

Travel Republic has launched an exciting sale, offering holidaymakers the chance to book their dream getaway with up to 70% off on stays plus free room and board upgrades. Listed below are its top destination deals.